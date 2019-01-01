Walker plans to give speeches, advocate for conservatives

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to give speeches across the country advocating for conservative issues like returning powers to the states and tax reform.

Walker lost is re-election bid in November and leaves office on Monday, replaced by Democrat Tony Evers.

Walker announced his general plans for the future in a New Year's message Tuesday.

In the email, Walker says he will remain in Wisconsin but will be involved in a number of organizations and join a speakers' bureau to broaden his scope and talk about "a federal government grown out-of-control." Walker says he will speak about "new methods to articulate a conservative message," including reforming the tax code and lowering taxes on "hard-working people."

Walker says he will also work to help re-elect President Donald Trump.