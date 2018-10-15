Walker voices support for pre-existing condition coverage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is referencing health conditions of his family members while voicing his support for guaranteeing health insurance coverage of people with pre-existing conditions.

Walker tweeted and cut posted a video from his campaign bus Monday saying "As long as I am governor, I will always cover pre-existing conditions."

He noted that his mother is a cancer survivor and his wife has diabetes.

Walker is a longtime opponent of the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. He authorized Wisconsin join a multi-state lawsuit this year seeking to repeal the law.

Walker favors a state-level protection, but critics say that approach will be more costly and not insure everyone.

Democrat Tony Evers is campaigning with former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius to hit Walker on the issue.