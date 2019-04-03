Walz to appeal against gridlock in State of the State speech

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz plans to use his first State of the State address to appeal for overcoming political gridlock and to stress the need for lawmakers from both parties in a divided Legislature to work together to solve Minnesota's problems.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to speak to the joint Legislature in the House chamber at 7 p.m. Wednesday. He attended plenty of State of the Union speeches during his 12 years in Congress, but told reporters this week that he doesn't intend to use his speech "to hammer the other side" as he's seen presidents do. Instead, he said, it's a "unique opportunity" to seek unity.

"My intention is to try and figure out where that true One Minnesota lies and kind of stay in that lane," Walz said, referring to a campaign theme of unity that he has carried into office.

Walz is getting strong support for his agenda from the Democratic-controlled House. He's had some bipartisan success with the Republican-led Senate, and the general tone around the Capitol has improved compared with the rancor between his Democratic predecessor, Mark Dayton, and GOP-controlled legislatures. But the tough budget decisions of the 2019 session lie ahead, with deep divisions on taxes and other policy proposals.

Walz plans to speak off the cuff, without a script. He said he's been preparing by reading State of the State speeches given by his predecessors.

"They're formulaic," he said. "They lay out what they're supposed to do, what's happening in the world, whether it be the Vietnam War, whether it be the economic downturn in the '80s ... and then they used it as a platform to talk about their agenda. I won't disappoint you on that part of it."

But he said an important theme will be how "a gridlock politics is really holding us back from doing the things that I think most of us know we need to do."

The governor also said he expects to buck the conventional wisdom that "if you're talking process, you're losing. I think process is at the heart of what the problems are now." He added that many people already know about his budget proposal, which he released in February, and his stands on various issues, so he'll try to make the case of how process and his agenda tie together.

Walz, who formerly taught and coached football at Mankato West High School, said he'd had hopes of delivering the speech in greater Minnesota and that he still hopes to do that with a future State of the State address.

He has invited several special guests, whom he'll recognize during his speech, to highlight his major themes.

And in the name of unity, he has invited a Muslim imam, a Jewish rabbi and a Christian bishop to deliver the invocation. His office said it will be the first time that chaplains from three different faiths will lead the prayers before a Minnesota State of the State address. They will be Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel in Minneapolis, Imam Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, and Bishop Patricia Lull of St. Paul Area Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Zimmerman and Zaman also teamed up for the invocation at Walz's inaugural in January.