Wardens find woman who went missing in Mount Katahdin region

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine game wardens have found a missing woman whose car became stuck on a remote dirt road about 40 miles northwest of Baxter State Park.

Wardens say 52-year-old Nancy Michaud planned to hike around the Mount Katahdin region on Sunday.

They say she was found Monday afternoon near Hurd Pond, about 40 miles from Baxter State Park. A spokesman said she was a bit dehydrated but otherwise in good health.

WLBZ-TV reports that her daughter said the vehicle was found Sunday evening in the middle of the road with lights on, "and no one around."