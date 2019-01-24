Warren to make first visit to Nevada since 2020 announcement

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her first visit to Nevada since launching her exploratory bid for president.

Warren will hold an event at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Springs Preserve gardens, museum and events center in Las Vegas.

Warren's supporters received an email inviting them to the event, which is open to the general public. Tickets can be reserved online.

Warren is the third potential Democratic 2020 candidate to hold public events in early-state Nevada this year.

Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro, who has jumped in the race, visited Las Vegas earlier this month. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who says he's weighing a bid, met with Nevada progressives and Democrats two weeks ago.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is also eyeing a potential White House run, says he plans to visit Nevada in the coming weeks.