Washington Guard plans monthly trainings at Richland center

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Army National Guard says about 150 soldiers each month will drill at its new training facility that's expected to open late next year.

The Tri-City Herald reports the guard plans to start construction next spring on the 42,000-square-foot (3,900-square-meter) readiness center in Richland.

The Washington Military Department says it plans to relocate a Stryker vehicle company from the 81st Brigade Combat Team to the center for monthly training.

The center will include classrooms, a drill floor and support facilities. The guard also expects the property will be used as a storage center for armored Stryker vehicles.

The department says it will post three to four full-time soldiers at the center.

The state bought the 40-acre (16-hectare) site for $1.7 million two years ago.

