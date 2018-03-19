Washington city to revisit ban on pit bull terriers

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Residents in a Washington city soon may be able to legally own pit bull terriers again.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports pit bulls have been banned by Yakima city ordinance for more than three decades, but the Yakima City Council is expected Tuesday to take a vote to repeal the ban.

The idea was brought by Councilwoman Carmen Mendez.

The standing ban defines pit bulls as "any American pit bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, American bulldog or American Staffordshire terrier breed" or dogs mixed with any of these breeds. The minimum fine for the first violation is $250, rising to $500 for the second offense and beyond.

However, residents can get approval to have a pit bull as a service dog if they follow various conditions.

