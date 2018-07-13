Washington developer fined $13K for polluting in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — The state is fining a developer $13,000 for allowing muddy water to leave from its east Bremerton housing development.

The Kitsap Sun reports inspectors from the state Department of Ecology found that TREP Development LLC violated a state pollution law and the terms of its state discharge permit.

The department fined the Tukwila-based developer $13,000 Monday.

Documents say a muddy plume was reported in Port Washington Narrows during a heavy rain last December. A city inspector traced the discharge back to storm water being pumped out of a retention pond at East Park.

Muddy water was seen flowing out of the site and into drains that empty into Schley Canyon in two separate incidents in April.

The department says sediment-laden water can harm aquatic life and damage habitat.

