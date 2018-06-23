Washington eyes dog to detect invasive mussels on boats

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says it plans to use a dog to help check boats and prevent invasive mussels from entering the state.

The agency tells KREM-TV that the dog will likely be stationed in Spokane and work mostly at the Stateline boat check station.

The agency says it will use grant money to purchase a dog sometime next year.

Agency spokesman Eric Anderson says a dog can cut boat inspection time from 10 minutes to two minutes.

Invasive mussels siphon in water to pluck out microscopic organisms and can throw food chains out of balance.

Their sheer numbers can also clog pipes at reservoirs and damage boat motors.

