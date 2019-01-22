Washington state electors challenge fine for anti-Trump bid

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Democratic presidential electors from Washington state who joined a longshot effort to deny Donald Trump the presidency in 2016 are challenging the $1,000 fines they received for breaking their pledge to support their party's nominee.

The three agreed to support Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College after Clinton won the popular vote in Washington.

Instead, they joined some other electors from around the country in casting votes for Republican Colin Powell. The plan failed to deny Trump a majority.

Washington's secretary of state imposed fines of $1,000 on the trio for disregarding the will of voters.

The trio's lawyer, Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig, told the Washington Supreme Court on Tuesday the fines violated their First Amendment rights.

An attorney for the state said the fines fell within its authority.