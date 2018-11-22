Washington trooper helps deliver baby girl on interstate

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper helped deliver a baby on the side of an interstate after the newborn arrived before the couple could make it to the hospital.

The Daily Herald reports the mother and father called 911 and parked on the side of Interstate 5 between Lynnwood and Everett early Wednesday morning.

Trooper Heather Axtman says the mother and father had been heading to the hospital and "didn't quite make it."

Trooper Steve Palm got to the parked car before the medical crew arrived.

Axtman says that about 12 minutes later, Palm called out over the radio announcing the baby was a girl.

The healthy baby and her mother were taken on to the hospital.

