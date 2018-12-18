Washoe County reports first flu-related death of season

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County Health District is reporting the first flu-related death of the 2018-19 flu season.

An announcement from the district says the victim was over 65 and at risk for complications due to other medical conditions.

The district says it did not appear that the person had a flu shot this year.

The local flu season begins in late September or early October. The health district says peak time for the flu in Washoe County is December through February.

Washoe County reported 542 hospitalizations and 26 deaths due to influenza last season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 80,000 people nationwide died from the flu last season.