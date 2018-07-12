Water supplies plentiful for North Dakota crops, livestock

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Water supplies for crops and livestock remain in good shape in North Dakota.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 80 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 88 percent of topsoil moistures supplies statewide are rated adequate to surplus.

Stockwater supplies are rated 89 percent in those categories, and pastures are rated 66 percent in good to excellent condition.

The majority of most crops in North Dakota remain rated in good condition, with three-fourths of the sugar beet crop rated as excellent.