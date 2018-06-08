Weeklong crackdown on speeding underway across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The annual weeklong crackdown on speeding and aggressive driving is underway across New York state.

"Speed Week" started Thursday and runs through next Wednesday, and state police will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles during the operation.

Statistics show that speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York state. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 33.

Last year's campaign was in August, and troopers issued over 19,000 traffic tickets, including more than 7,900 for speeding and over 580 for distracted driving.