Weekly newspaper Isthmus settles lawsuit with Madison police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A weekly newspaper has settled a lawsuit with the Madison Police Department after police turned over hundreds of pages of records the publication paid for nearly a year ago.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, announced Monday that the lawsuit it filed on behalf of Madison's alternative weekly newspaper Isthmus had been settled.

The settlement agreement says police turned over the records shortly after the lawsuit was filed in February.

Assistant city attorney Roger Allen apologized in the settlement for not personally ensuring that Isthmus received the records more quickly. Isthmus asked for the records in December 2016 but didn't get them until Feb. 15, two weeks after the lawsuit was filed.

Madison police paid Isthmus $1,700 to cover charges for the records, legal fees and costs.