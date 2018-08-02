Wells test positive for chemicals in Space Coast town

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Low levels of cancer-causing chemicals have been found in three wells of a Florida town.

Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker said Wednesday that the chemicals are similar to ones used in fire extinguishing foams, Teflon and other consumer products. Florida Today reports that even in low levels the chemical compounds are associated with some types of cancer and thyroid defects.

Satellite Beach doesn't use groundwater for drinking, but sprinkler systems used to irrigate yards and parks draw from groundwater. Fire foams with the dangerous chemicals had been used at neighboring Patrick Air Force Base, and other military installations, until being phased out in recent years.

The testing was conducted after an oncologist questioned whether her cancer and others were caused by environmental exposure.

___

