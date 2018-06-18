West Virginia Supreme Court rules that dog can be euthanized

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that a dog at the center of a legal battle can be euthanized.

The Register-Herald reports the ruling made Friday agreed with Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick that former owner Brenda Jeffrey had no standing to proceed with an appeal to the ordered euthanasia of Jasper, a Whippet mix.

The court relied heavily on a statement of voluntary surrender made by Jeffery that stated she had surrendered Jasper to the county Humane Society and relinquished her rights as an owner.

Jeffery and the second owner, Randall Smith, had entered guilty pleas to harboring a vicious dog and Jasper was ordered to be euthanized.

The humane society appealed to the state Supreme Court, which affirmed Kirkpatrick's decision.

