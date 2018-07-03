West Virginia city's housing authority bans smoking

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The housing authority of a West Virginia city has banned smoking at all its properties, including public housing units.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Huntington Housing Authority has banned smoking at its administrative offices, company-owned vehicles, common spaces and more than 600 public housing units starting July 1. Authority Executive Director Vickie Lester says the new mandate comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which regulates public housing.

Lester says the department told public housing units about the impending ban a few years ago. The ban applies to any kind of lighted pipe, cigar, vapor device, cigarette or other lighted smoking device. It applies to all Housing Authority employees, residents, guests and visitors. Violators will be warned. A fourth violation will result in a notice to vacate.

