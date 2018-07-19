West Virginia gets $690M for flood management projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $690 million in federal funding for flood management and repair projects.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A statement from the senators says the funding will be used in southern West Virginia, including $574 million for the Bluestone Dam, $96 million along the Lower Mud River and $20 million for projects in McDowell County.