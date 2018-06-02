West Virginia governor: Some elk have died awaiting release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says several elk transported to West Virginia in March to join the state's herd died before they could be released.

Justice's office says 50 elk captured in Arizona are awaiting final testing results required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A release from the governor says three elk died of stress from summer heat, prolonged confinement and the testing procedure. Two of the three were pregnant. Three other recently born calves also died while awaiting release.

Justice's office said he has contacted the White House and representatives of the Agriculture Department to ask for help in protecting the elk, which are being held in a 5-acre holding pen in Logan County.

Justice said wild elk like the ones caught in Arizona are more susceptible to stress.