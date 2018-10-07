West Virginia man grows massive pumpkin

MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has produced a whopper of a pumpkin for a local festival.

The Herald-Dispatch reports a pumpkin grown by Robert Cyrus of Fort Gay weighed in at more than 1,583 pounds (718 kilograms). Cyrus showed off the pumpkin this weekend at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in Milton.

The pumpkin broke the festival record of 1,421 pounds (644 kilograms) that Cyrus set at last year's festival.

Cyrus says the key to growing big pumpkins is having the proper seeds and rich soil and giving the plants plenty of attention.

The 68-year-old Cyrus says pumpkin growing is a way to connect with his four grandchildren. He says they spend as much time tending to the pumpkins as he does.