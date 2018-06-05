West Virginia meat wholesaler shuts down, agrees to pay fine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia door-to-door meat wholesaler has been shut down in a settlement with the state.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlement Tuesday against Millwood-based Thaxton Wholesale Meats LLC and its owner, Steven A. Thaxton.

According to a news release, Morrisey's elder abuse litigation and prevention unit accused the company of exploiting elderly and vulnerable residents by coercing them to buy meat they could not afford and in quantities they could not consume. Morrisey's office filed a lawsuit accusing Thaxton of violating the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Under the settlement, the company must pay $250,000 and Thaxton must pay $7,500. Both are barred from selling meat or any other goods or services to consumers at their homes.