West Virginia prosecutor says diocese resisting transparency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia attorney general is accusing the Catholic diocese of attempting to 'sidestep transparency' with its efforts to dismiss a case by the prosecutor's office.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Patrick Morrisey's comments came on Wednesday after the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston filed an amended motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The suit accuses the diocese and former bishop Michael Bransfield of knowingly hiring pedophiles and not conducting background checks on school and summer camp employees.

The diocese is reeling from scandals that include accusations of sexual and financial misdeeds that led to Bransfield's resignation.

Wednesday's filing by the diocese says Morrisey has no legal authority to file suit under the state's Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

