Western Nebraska man killed in farm tractor accident

MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — Western Nebraska officials say a rural Mitchell man has died following a farm accident.

Radio station KNEB reports that 77-year-old Orin Bolzer died from injuries he suffered in the Wednesday afternoon incident.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says Bolzer had stopped a tractor he was driving and got off it to check a piece of equipment. Investigators say the tractor was apparently still in gear and rolled forward. Bolzer was caught by the implement.

Officials say Bolzer died at the scene.

