DARIEN — Within a week, residents will have the opportunity to cast their votes and have their voices heard.

John Visi, Republican registrar of voters, said this election will be major because it will affect budget, training and more. For the first time, residents will have to fill out a two-page ballot due to the number of candidates for state and local offices.

“I don’t think they’ve ever had a two-page ballot before,” Visi said.

On the first page will be local and state candidates, while the second page will focus on candidates for the Representative Town Meeting.

Susan Gray, the Democratic registrar of voters, said her office in Town Hall will be open until 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. This will be the last day to register by mail and or turn in a registration form on someone else’s behalf to the registrar’s office.

Since federal election are also taking place, same-day registration is available.

Darien polling locations District 1 and 6: 35 Leroy Ave. District 2 and 5: Town Hall District 3: Noroton Heights Fire Department District 4: Hindley School

“You can register to vote on Election Day at Town Hall in the auditorium,” she said.

However, this location is not a polling site, so residents will need to arrive at the Election Day registration location early to get processed in the system. Election Day registration will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If you’re in line at Election Day registration (location) at 8 p.m. and you haven’t been processed through the system, you’re technically not an elector and you can’t vote,” she said.

If residents want to register in person, they must complete their registration in the registrar of voters office by noon on Nov. 5. Absentee ballots must arrive by mail by Election Day.

Voting districts remain the same. Voters in District 1 and 6 will vote at 35 Leroy Ave. District 2 and 5 will vote at Town Hall. Voters in District 3 and 4 will vote at Noroton Heights Fire Department and Hindley School, respectively.

As of Oct. 1, there are 13,338 registered voters in Darien, with Republicans being the dominant party.

There are currently 5,274 registered Republicans, 2,787 registered Democrats, 4,710 unaffiliated voters and 117 registered as “other.”

