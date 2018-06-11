What Virginia voters need to know for Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters will make their picks in Senate and House primary contests Tuesday.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each voter will need to bring a photo ID. Valid forms of identification include a driver's license, passport or student ID. A voter who forgets ID can cast a provisional ballot but will have to complete follow-up steps to ensure that it's counted.

Anyone not already registered won't be able to vote. Virginia doesn't allow same-day registration.

Here's a look at some key races:

SENATE

Republican voters will choose among three candidates to replace incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine, a former governor and vice presidential candidate now seeking a second term in the Senate. They are Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; Nick Freitas, a state delegate; and E.W. Jackson, a minister.

Stewart and Freitas amped up attacks on each other in the closing days of the race. Stewart is a die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump and has criticized Freitas as being insufficiently loyal to the president. Freitas has accused Stewart of showing poor judgment because of past associations with "hate mongers."

Several high-profile Republicans who had expressed interest in running took a pass after an anti-Trump wave crushed Republicans in state-level elections last year.

All three Republican candidates have struggled to raise money, putting the winner at a serious cash disadvantage against Kaine, who is expected to raise about $25 million for this election.

HOUSE DISTRICT 10

Six Democrats are on the ballot for northern Virginia's 10th Congressional District in what should set up a closely watched general election contest against the likely winner of the Republican primary, Rep. Barbara Comstock. She's considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents in Congress.

Hillary Clinton won the district by 10 percentage points, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won by 11. But Comstock easily beat a Democrat in 2016 and has often been critical of Trump.

The Democratic primary front-runner has been state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, who has been endorsed by Northam.

Former Obama administration official Lindsey Davis Stover says she is the only candidate with federal legislative experience. Dan Helmer highlights his military experience and his academic credentials as a Rhodes Scholar. Paul Pelletier cites his experience as a federal prosecutor handling health care and gun violence cases. Alison Friedman cites her experience at the State Department and in the private sector, fighting human trafficking. Julia Biggins cites her credentials as a scientist.

Comstock faces a primary challenge from Air Force veteran Shak Hill.

HOUSE DISTRICT 2

This Hampton Roads-area seat is another swing district with a vulnerable Republican. GOP Rep. Scott Taylor is seeking a second term in a district Northam won by four percentage points. The former Navy SEAL is trying to fend off a primary opponent, Mary Jones, who chides Taylor for not being more supportive of Trump.

Two Democrats are seeking the nomination. Elaine Luria is U.S. Naval Academy graduate who spent 20 years on active duty and has the backing of national Democrats. She's facing Karen Mallard in the primary.

HOUSE DISTRICT 7

Four years ago, Dave Brat made history by toppling U.S. House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the GOP primary. Now Brat is the one with the target on his back.

Two Democrats are fighting for the chance to take on Brat in the general election. Former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger and former Marine pilot Dan Ward are hoping to flip the Republican-leaning district in central Virginia, which Trump won by more than 6 percentage points.

OTHER RACES

Voters in less competitive U.S. House districts also will pick candidates Tuesday. And some primaries have already been decided by caucuses or conventions.

A small group of Republicans recently picked distillery owner Denver Riggleman to run in House District 5, where Trump won by 11 percentage points, after GOP Rep. Tom Garrett announced he's an alcoholic and won't seek a second term. Riggleman will face former journalist Leslie Cockburn in the general election.

