Wife of new California senator seeks his old Assembly seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hoping to keep it all in the family, the wife of a newly elected California state senator is running for his old Assembly seat.

Republican Megan Dahle announced Tuesday that she is running in the 1st Assembly District, which sprawls from the Sacramento suburbs to the Oregon and Nevada state lines.

Brian Dahle gave up the seat last week after he was elected to fill a Senate vacancy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has yet to declare the special election to fill the Assembly seat.

The Dahles have been married more than 20 years and live in Bieber, about 193 miles (311 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

She previously served on a school board.

Megan Dahle said she's running because she knows it's important for rural California to have strong representation in Sacramento.