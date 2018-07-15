Wildcat Hills Bioblitz scheduled for Friday, Saturday

GERING, Neb. (AP) — The public is invited to help uncover the biodiversity of the Wildcat Hills in the Nebraska Panhandle during the Wildcat Hills Bioblitz.

The event is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday, based at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area south of Gering.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says bioblitzes bring together natural resource experts, community volunteers and others to inventory all living species in a specific area during a certain period. The event begins at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center with a free pizza dinner, children's activities and door prizes Friday at 6 p.m. On Saturday the surveys will get underway at 7 a.m.

A Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles. More information is available by calling 402-310-6137.