Wildfire in central Washington forces evacuations

VANTAGE, Wash. (AP) — The tiny central Washington town of Vantage has been evacuated and Interstate 90 has been closed in both directions by a fast-moving wildfire.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Monday and forced about 120 people to leave their homes.

The state says the fire had grown to about 1.5 square miles Tuesday in windy conditions and there was zero containment.

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair says a 22-mile (35 kilometer) stretch of I-90 has been closed in both directions from east of Ellensburg to just east of the Columbia River.

There is no estimate on reopening the main highway across Washington.

No structures have been lost in Vantage, which is along the Columbia.

The Red Cross established a shelter for evacuees in the town of George.