Image 1 of 42 A plane drops fire-retardant over Angel Springs wildfire near Davenport, Washington. Photo: Inciweb

Image 2 of 42 This Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014 photo shows fire as it approaches the shore of Bass Lake, Calif. Crews are attempting to get better access to two raging wildfires in California Monday that have forced hundreds to evacuate their homes. Photo: Darvin Atkeson, Associated Press

Image 3 of 42 A firefighter uses a drip torch to start a backfire as he battles the King Fire on September 17, 2014 in Fresh Pond, California. The King fire is threatening over 1,600 homes in the forested area about an hour east of Sacramento and has consumed over 18,544 acres. The out of control fire is 5 percent contained. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Image 4 of 42 Firefighters monitor a backfire as they battle the King Fire on September 17, 2014 in Fresh Pond, California. The King fire is threatening over 1,600 homes in the forested area about an hour east of Sacramento and has consumed over 18,544 acres. The out of control fire is 5 percent contained. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Image 5 of 42 A firefighter monitors a backfire as he battles the King Fire on September 17, 2014 in Fresh Pond, California. The King fire is threatening over 1,600 homes in the forested area about an hour east of Sacramento and has consumed over 18,544 acres. The out of control fire is 5 percent contained. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Image 6 of 42 Residents look on as a firefighting helicopter collects water from a reservoir to fight the King Fire on September 17, 2014 in Pollock Pines, California. The King fire is threatening over 1,600 homes in the forested area about an hour east of Sacramento and has consumed over 18,544 acres. The out of control fire is 5 percent contained. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Image 7 of 42 An old car one of the many vehicles burned in a scorched neighborhood, as fire crews work for containment of the Boles Fire in Weed , Calif., as of 7am this morning on Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 8 of 42 In this Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, photo provided by Michael Frye, a wildfire burns next to Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, Calif. As of Monday, the fire has burned through about four square miles. Photo: Michael Frye, Associated Press

Image 9 of 42 A surfer catches a wave at Tressles beach as a CH 53 Super Stallion Marine helicopter scoops water from the ocean to fight the Talega Fire on nearby Camp Pendleton on May 16, 2014 near San Clemente, California. The Talega Fire, which began this morning, is one of three large wildfires on Camp Pendleton that have scorched more than 22,000 acres. Firefighters have been battling 11 wildfires in San Diego County this week, including the fires on the Marine base. Photo: David McNew, Getty Images

Image 10 of 42 Chris Curran with Napa City fire found a cat hiding under a pile of clothes in a home of a burned out neighborhood, as fire crews continue to battle the Boles Fire in Weed , Calif., on Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 11 of 42 In this July 17, 2014 photo, Eugene/Springfield Firefighter Andy Fidino sprays water on veneer at the Swanson Group's Springfield Plywood & Veneer mill in Springfield, Ore. A fire at a Springfield plywood mill last month spread debris and ash to a few dozen residential properties, including two at which asbestos has been confirmed, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/The Register-Guard, Andy Nelson) Photo: Andy Nelson, Associated Press

Image 12 of 42 A firefighter walks through trees putting out sot fires on private property along Highway 41 just outside of Oakhurst, Calif., Monday, Aug. 18, 2014. One of several wildfires burning across California prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in a central California foothill community near Yosemite National Park, authorities said. Photo: Eric Paul Zamora, Associated Press

Image 13 of 42 A firefighter monitors a backfire as he battles the King Fire on September 17, 2014 in Fresh Pond, California. The King fire is threatening over 1,600 homes in the forested area about an hour east of Sacramento and has consumed over 18,544 acres. The out of control fire is 5 percent contained. Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Image 14 of 42 A wildfire burns near a home on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out Wednesday in Southern California during a second day of a sweltering heat wave. Photo: Uncredited, Associated Press

Image 15 of 42 Jake Chesnut with the Mariposa County fire department puts out hot spots as firefighters continue to battle the El Portal fire just west of Yosemite National Park on Tuesday July 29, 2014, in Foresta, Calif. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 16 of 42 Kelseyville firefighters prepare to pull back from the fire on Butts Canyon Road, as the fire jumps the road, Tuesday July, 1, 2014, outside Middletown, Calif., at the border between Lake and Napa counties. By early evening 140 homes were evacuated and 2,500 acres were burned. Photo: Kent Porter, Associated Press

Image 17 of 42 James Harkins, 72, refused to evacuate his home of more than 20 years in San Marcos, Ca., and uses a garden hose to combat the flames racing up the hillside toward his home, Thursday, May 16, 2014. "Let it go up in smoke," he quipped. "No, no, no. Not without a fight." Harkins welcomed the help of some firefighters who came to aid him. "What about my things, my memories, my things to pass on, he added. "It's mine. If it burns down I don't have a lot left." Photo: Rick Loomis, McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 18 of 42 A motorcycle is part of a scorched neighborhood against the backdrop of Mt. Shasta, as fire crews work for containment of the Boles Fire in Weed , Calif., on Tuesday Sept. 16, 2014. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 19 of 42 The two homes that were destroyed in the El Portal fire as firefighters continue to battle the El Portal fire just west of Yosemite National Park on Tuesday July 29, 2014, in Foresta, Calif. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 20 of 42 In this image provided by NASA a smoke and ash plume from a wildfire that started and spread quickly in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles in California is seen by The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra and Aqua satellite Thursday Jan. 16, 2014. The plume of ash and smoke from the Colby fire blanketed much of the metropolitan area and prompted air quality warnings. Photo: Associated Press

Image 21 of 42 Fire flares up along Butts Canyon Road as firefighters continue to battle the Butts Fire on Thursday July 3, 2014, in Pope Valley, Calif. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 22 of 42 A cracked ceramic portrait sits among the rubble of one of two homes that were lost in the El Portal fire just west of Yosemite National Park on Tuesday July 29, 2014, in Foresta, Calif. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Image 23 of 42 A large fire plume rises above the downtown skyline from the fast-growing Colby fire in Southern California from the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2014. Photo: Al Seib, McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 24 of 42 A wildfire burns in the hills just north of the San Gabriel Valley community of Glendora, Calif., on Thursday, Jan 16, 2014. Southern California authorities have ordered the evacuation of homes at the edge of a fast-moving wildfire burning in the dangerously dry foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Photo: Nick Ut, Associated Press

Image 25 of 42 An air tanker drops fire retardant on a fire which was burning on a ridge northeast of Oakhurst, Calif., Monday, Aug. 18, 2014. One of several wildfires burning across California prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in a central California foothill community near Yosemite National Park, authorities said. Photo: Eric Paul Zamora, Associated Press

Image 26 of 42 Smoke rises from the remains of a guest house destroyed by the Colby Fire at the Singer mansion on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, in Glendora, Calif. Firefighters were chasing flare-ups Friday morning in the damaging wildfire that was largely tamed but kept thousands of people from their homes in the foothill suburbs northeast of Los Angeles. Photo: Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Image 27 of 42 A helicopter flies over burning vegetation as it nears homes Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in Carlsbad, Calif. More wildfires broke out Wednesday in San Diego County — threatening homes in Carlsbad and forcing the evacuations of military housing and an elementary school at Camp Pendleton — as Southern California is in the grip of a heat wave. Photo: Associated Press

Image 28 of 42 A Firefighter puts water on a house fence during a wildfire Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in Carlsbad, Calif. More wildfires broke out Wednesday in San Diego County — threatening homes in Carlsbad and forcing the evacuations of military housing and an elementary school at Camp Pendleton — as Southern California is in the grip of a heat wave. Photo: Associated Press

Image 29 of 42 A jet air tanker drops its load of fire retardant on a fire burning in the area of Cedar Drive in Oakhurst, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, as two raging wildfires in the state forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said flames damaged or destroyed 21 structures. The Fresno Bee reports one neighborhood was hit especially hard, with several homes turned to ash and smoldering embers. Photo: Mark Crosse, Associated Press

Image 30 of 42 Firefighters douse flames from an outbuilding next to a structure that burned on Cedar Drive in Oakhurst, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, as two raging wildfires in the state forced hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said flames damaged or destroyed 21 structures. The Fresno Bee reports one neighborhood was hit especially hard, with several homes turned to ash and smoldering embers. Photo: Mark Crosse, Associated Press

Image 31 of 42 Cathy Halal and Don Panza left this homemade a sign in front of their house in Silverado Canyon, Calif., for firefighters to see. Photo: Mindy Schauer / Orange County Register

Image 32 of 42 Donna Garner, right, embraces former employee Napua Gonsales-Merck while they shift through the remains of the Fireside Village, a restaurant and shop owned by the Garners for over 30 years, in the aftermath of the Eiler Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014, in Hat Creek, Calif. Light rain and higher humidity are helping crews make progress in their fight against two wildfires in the Northern California forest that are just miles apart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Image 33 of 42 A firefighter battles the Mills Canyon Fire near Entiat in Chelan County, Wash., on July 10 as hot, dry weather blankets the state and has fire crews ready for action. (Bettina Hansen/Seattle Times/MCT) Photo: Bettina Hansen, McClatchy-Tribune News Service

Image 34 of 42 Tracy Porter, of Paradise, Calif., uses an axe to fragment a burning tree damaged by the Eiler Fire on Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in the Lassen National Park near Hat Creek, Calif. Firefighters were focusing on two wildfires near each other in Northern California that have burned through more than 100 square miles of terrain. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Image 35 of 42 A DC-10 Air Tanker makes a drop on the Sand Fire at the middle fork of the Cosumnes River in Northern California as firefighters standby to protect a home on Saturday, July 26, 2014. Hundreds of firefighters are working in rugged terrain and triple-digit temperatures. Photo: Hector Amezcua, Associated Press

Image 36 of 42 Firefighter Jimmy Anderson, of Cal-Fire Lions Valley, pulls hose through a devastated home after a wildfire Friday, May 16, 2014, in Carlsbad, Calif. Some evacuation orders were lifted early Friday in an area near the fiercest of several wildfires in San Diego County, as crews building containment lines around the blazes hoped cooler temperatures will help them make further progress. Photo: Gregory Bull, Associated Press

Image 37 of 42 A home smolders in the night after it was destroyed in the Poinsettia fire, one of nine wildfires fueled by wind and record temperatures that erupted in San Diego County throughout the day, on May 14, 2014 in Carlsbad, California. Fire agencies throughout the state are scrambling to prepare for what is expected to be a dangerous year of wildfires in this third year of extreme drought in California. The Poinsettia fire has destroyed at least eight homes and severely damaged eight condos and two businesses. Photo:

Image 38 of 42 Firefighters spray water on a burning commercial structure at the Poinsettia fire, one of nine wildfires fueled by wind and record temperatures that erupted in San Diego County throughout the day, on May 14, 2014 in Carlsbad, California. Fire agencies throughout the state are scrambling to prepare for what is expected to be a dangerous year of wildfires in this third year of extreme drought in California. The Poinsettia fire has destroyed at least eight homes and severely damaged eight condos and two businesses. less Firefighters spray water on a burning commercial structure at the Poinsettia fire, one of nine wildfires fueled by wind and record temperatures that erupted in San Diego County throughout the day, on May 14, ... more Photo: David McNew, Getty Images

Image 39 of 42 A shed burns by a wildfire on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out Wednesday in Southern California during a second day of a sweltering heat wave, taxing fire crews who fear the scattered fires mark only the beginning of a long wildfire season. less A shed burns by a wildfire on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out Wednesday in ... more Photo: Associated Press

Image 40 of 42 A firefighter puts out a small spot fire on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out Wednesday in Southern California during a second day of a sweltering heat wave, taxing fire crews who fear the scattered fires mark only the beginning of a long wildfire season. less A firefighter puts out a small spot fire on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out ... more Photo: Associated Press

Image 41 of 42 A plane drops fire retardant over a hot spot on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in one of the worst of several blazes that broke out Wednesday in Southern California during a second day of a sweltering heat wave, taxing fire crews who fear the scattered fires mark only the beginning of a long wildfire season. less A plane drops fire retardant over a hot spot on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in San Marcos, Calif. Flames engulfed suburban homes and shot up along canyon ridges in ... more Photo: Uncredited, Associated Press