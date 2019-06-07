Wildfire in Grant County 50% contained

BEVERLY, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire burning in dry grass and sage lands near the Columbia River is holding steady at about 28.1 square miles (72.7 square kilometers).

Officials say the fire in central Washington state is about 50% contained.

The fire is near Wanapum Dam, and was sparked on Monday. The cause has not been determined.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office on Thursday evening canceled all evacuation notices related to the fire.

Officials say no homes have been consumed by the fire.

About 350 firefighters are on the blaze.