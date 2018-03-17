Wildfire spreads from Colorado Army post, destroys buildings









Photo: Dougal Brownlie, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Photo: Dougal Brownlie, AP Image 2 of 3 Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Smoke from a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, billows behind homes in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) Photo: Dougal Brownlie, AP Image 3 of 3 An El Paso County sheriff's car sits on the side of the road as firefighters, law enforcement and other service members help to battle a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, in Hanover, Colo., Friday March 16, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP) less An El Paso County sheriff's car sits on the side of the road as firefighters, law enforcement and other service members help to battle a wildfire, named the Carson Midway wildfire, in Hanover, Colo., Friday ... more Photo: Dougal Brownlie, AP Wildfire spreads from Colorado Army post, destroys buildings 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in southern Colorado have begun assessing damage from a wildfire that started on a U.S. Army installation, jumped the post boundary and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

El Paso County sheriff's office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said Saturday that property owners in the area were being asked not to return home until further notice.

At least 250 houses were evacuated after the fire broke out at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs as infantry and helicopter units trained for an upcoming deployment.

An elementary school in the nearby town of Fountain was evacuated as a precaution.

The combined fires had burned about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) by Friday night.