Wildlife officials in Wyoming spot rare jackrabbit

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife officials have spotted a winter-whitened, white-tailed jackrabbit, which is among the rarest native mammals in Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports that National Elk Refuge staff have spotted the animal near the base of the Miller Butte mountain for much of the winter.

Elk Refuge spokeswoman Lori Iverson, who has spotted and photographed the animal, says it might be hanging near the Elk Refuge's autoshop at the base of Miller Butte's north face to take shelter from predators.

The area is off-limits to the general public.

White-tailed jackrabbits rarely frequent the Elk Refuge. There have only been three verified occurrences ever, the last being 56 years ago, in 1963, though there was an unconfirmed sighting scratched into Elk Refuge records in the winter of 1990-91.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com