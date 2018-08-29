William & Mary soliciting ideas for slavery memorial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The College of William & Mary is soliciting ideas for how to memorialize black Americans who were enslaved at the school.

The university in Williamsburg, Virginia, says in a statement that a competition for memorial concepts launched Tuesday. The deadline is Oct. 12.

The project is part of a larger initiative to research William & Mary's involvement with slavery and its relationship with the black community. The school has been uncovering and sharing its findings about the university's enslaved men, women and children.

William & Mary's Board of Visitors issued a resolution in April that apologized for the university's history of slavery and racial discrimination.

The university's president, Katherine A. Rowe, says black Americans have played a vital role at the school, including helping to establish and maintain it.