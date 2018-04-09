Wintry weather makes for dangerous driving in much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Wintry weather has made travel dangerous over the northern half of Iowa.

Several schools announced delayed openings Monday, and snow and freezing drizzle are in the forecasts. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow are expected in northwest Iowa, and gusting winds could cause whiteouts.

The icy conditions were blamed for a Sunday night accident that killed an 18-year-old in Des Moines. The Iowa State Patrol says a driver lost control of his sport utility vehicle while on an Iowa Highway 5 bridge over Iowa Highway 28. The patrol says the SUV rolled, killing Malik Rucker and injuring another passenger.