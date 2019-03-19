Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate defend past actions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are defending their past actions that have become fodder for criticism during the campaign.

Both candidates appeared at a debate Tuesday hosted by the Milwaukee County Bar Association. They are both currently state appeals court judges squaring off in the April 2 election.

Hagedorn is an evangelical Christian and says his personal religious views have no bearing on how he acts as a judge. When asked, Neubauer did not cite any cases where Hagedorn's personal beliefs have affected a ruling.

Hagedorn criticized Neubauer for attending a climate march in 2017 with her daughter that was organized by opponents of President Donald Trump.

Neubauer says she "did not view it as a partisan activity in any way. It was about climate change."