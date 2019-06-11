Wisconsin Supreme Court halts lame-duck trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is stepping in front of what was to be the first trial challenging a law passed during the Republican-called lame-duck legislative session.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington had planned a two-day trial starting Wednesday over a new law requiring state agencies to redo how they publish what are known as guidance documents. The judge earlier this year blocked that part of the law, which required the work to be done by July 1.

State agency representatives were expected to testify about the difficulty of implementing the law.

But the Supreme Court late Tuesday blocked the trial and said it would take over the case. The high court is already considering another lawsuit that challenged the entire lame duck session on procedural grounds.