Wisconsin appeals court restores laws from lame-duck session

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has sided with Republicans and reinstated laws passed during a lame-duck legislative session that weaken powers of the Democratic governor and attorney general.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals on Wednesday put on hold a ruling made last week striking down the laws as unconstitutional.

The appeals court decision means that while the legal fight continues, the lame-duck laws will remain in place.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers took some actions while the ruling was in effect and the laws were not enforceable.

Evers rescinded 82 appointments made by Republicans during the lame-duck session. And Attorney General Josh Kaul moved to withdraw Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit seeking repeal of the federal health care law.