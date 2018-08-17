Wisconsin buildings destroyed by explosion to be removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Buildings destroyed by a natural gas explosion in Wisconsin will be removed at the end of the month.

The July 10 blast in Sun Prairie destroyed six businesses, one home and killed volunteer firefighter Capt. Cory Barr, Wisconsin State Journal reported.

City officials met this week with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to discuss the details of an agreement to reconstruct the Main and Bristol intersection. Reconstruction could take up to six months, DOT officials said.

Businesses destroyed in the blast include the Barr House, Razor Sharp Screen Printing, American Realtors, an American Family Insurance agency, Glass Nickel Pizza and Watertower Chop House. Many of the buildings damaged also had apartments.

The City Council will consider the agreement on Tuesday.

Work to rebuild the intersection could begin in September and would be expected to be finished by Dec. 1.

Firefighters from the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department rushed to evacuate the downtown area prior to the blast after people smelled gas and a construction worker reported finding a gas main punctured.

Barr, who owned the Barr House with his wife, wasn't on duty, but family members said he felt compelled to help evacuate and secure his business. Barr and another firefighter had just left the Barr House when the explosion destroyed the building.

