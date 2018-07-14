Wisconsin company unveils new lighting technology

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin manufacturer has debuted new fusion technology in solar LED light fixtures that can be used in commercial and industrial applications.

Energybank officials say that while the new technology looks like a typical light fixture, it doesn't convert the power so lights last longer and are more cost-effective, WLUK-TV reported . The Manitowoc-based company has been working on the technology for years.

"There really are no regular solar LED," said founder Neal Verfuerth. "Everything on the market today has a battery and a lot of apparatus to make a grid connected, where this doesn't have that."

The technology separates users from the power grid so buildings can be lit independently. A phone app can also be used to measure the amount of power needed based on the sun's current location.

Gov. Scott Walker said the company continues to be a leader in technology and helps bring more talent to the state.

"It's huge just looking at the number of employees. We're talking just about Energybank. The growth that they've had has more than doubled almost tripled the number of employees," Walker said. "We're going to need to attract more millennials here."

The company is always looking for skilled workers, Verfuerth said.

