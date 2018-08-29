Wisconsin ginseng growers seek new customers amid trade war

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin ginseng growers are seeking new customers as tariffs in an escalating trade war with China will raise the price by 15 percent for Chinese consumers.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that harvests will begin in the fall but export declines will take a while to measure.

Bill Kaldunski is president of the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin. He says Wisconsin grows more than 98 percent of all U.S. ginseng. Ginseng exports are an $8-million-per-year industry.

Ginseng is most commonly taken in tea and is also used as a spice in food.

Kaldunski says the ginseng industry in central Wisconsin is braced for a large effect. China is one of the largest consumers of American ginseng.

