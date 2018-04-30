Wisconsin group to march against immigration program

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee immigration rights group is holding a march to oppose a county sheriff's department's partnership with federal authorities on immigration enforcement.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Voces de la Frontera is holding a "Day Without Latinos" rally Tuesday. The immigration rights group is asking Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson to stop his department's partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

The county will participate in a jail model program that allows deputized officers to give immigration detainers to inmates potentially subject to removal. Two corrections employees will attend ICE training in June. Severson says there's no set date for program implementation.

Anselmo Villarreal is the president of La Casa de Esperanza, a nonprofit that focuses on helping the Hispanic community. He's worried small incidents could lead to deportations through the program.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com