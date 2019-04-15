Wisconsin immigrant group leader dismisses Trump idea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a Wisconsin immigrant rights group is dismissing President Donald Trump's proposal to send detained migrants to "sanctuary cities."

Milwaukee County along with the cities of Madison and Racine are generally considered to be sanctuaries in Wisconsin. That's defined as areas that don't allow local law enforcement to share information with federal immigration authorities about those in their custody.

Voces de la Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said Monday that Trump's proposal to relocated migrants to such places is unconstitutional, "absurd" and "political theater in the cruelest ways."

There is a Republican-backed bill in the Wisconsin Legislature to outlaw "sanctuary cities" in Wisconsin. It's failed three times before.

Neumann-Ortiz says her group is focused on winning support for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to make people living in the country illegally eligible for driver's licenses and identification cards.