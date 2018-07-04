Wisconsin's top court suspends judge accused of harassment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended a municipal judge who was arrested on preliminary charges of violating a temporary restraining order and stalking.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Leonard Kachinsky was booked into jail Monday then released without charge.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred Kachinsky from exercising the powers of a municipal judge until further notice, saying in an order it's been informed he cannot "properly discharge his official duties."

Kachinsky's court clerk has alleged he harassed her and retaliated against her. A judge recently re-issued a restraining order against him. The Wisconsin Judicial Commission has filed a complaint with the high court.

A Winnebago County prosecutor says a charging decision will likely come next week.

Kachinsky hasn't returned a request for comment from The Associated Press.