Wisconsin taxpayers can apply for child tax rebate Tuesday
Published 12:54 pm, Monday, May 14, 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin taxpayers can apply online starting Tuesday for a $100 per-child tax rebate.
The rebate can be claimed through a newly launched state website childtaxrebate.wi.gov. The site has information about who is eligible for the money, what information is needed to apply and how to submit a claim.
The period to seek the rebate is open from Tuesday through July 2.
The tax rebate was proposed by Gov. Scott Walker and approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this year. It will return an estimated $122 million to qualified taxpayers by Sept. 1, a couple months before Walker is on the ballot for re-election.
Democrats have assailed the rebate, and a five-day sales tax holiday in August, as nothing more than election-year bribes.
Rebates will be made either through direct deposit or a mailed check.