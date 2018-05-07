Witness says Snyder aides were alerted about Legionnaires'

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration says the governor's senior aides were told about a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in the Flint area months before it was publicly announced.

Eric Brown is testifying Monday in the criminal case against Nick Lyon, Michigan's health director. Brown works for Snyder in Michigan's Washington office.

He says he was on a conference call about Legionnaires' in September 2015. He says Lyon warned Snyder's top advisers that cases were rising at the same time that Flint was using water from the Flint River.

Brown says Snyder's chief of staff, Dennis Muchmore, was on the call, along with the head of the Department of Environmental Quality and others.

Snyder insists he didn't learn about the Legionnaires' outbreak until January 2016.