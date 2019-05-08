https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Woman-5-dogs-killed-after-police-pursuit-ends-in-13829461.php
Woman, 5 dogs killed after police pursuit ends in crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and five dogs traveling with her were killed after a man fleeing police in a stolen van crashed into her car in Southern California.
Police in Long Beach say officers chased the van through a residential neighborhood until it slammed into the car Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Times reports the impact sent a tire flying into the wall of a home.
The woman died at a hospital. Officials say four of six dogs in her car died at the scene. One died at a veterinarian's office. The surviving dog is in critical condition.
Neighbors say the woman was a local dog-walker and mother who lived nearby.
The newspaper says the driver of the van, a known gang member, could face charges including vehicular manslaughter.
