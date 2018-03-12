Woman accelerates through pizzeria wall, hospitalizes 3

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman accidentally accelerated and drove into the wall of a Long Island pizzeria over the weekend, sending three people to the hospital.

West Babylon police say the 66-year-old woman was driving Sunday morning when she stepped on the gas instead of the break pedal — crashing into another vehicle at an intersection. The woman then crashed into the nearby Giovanni's Pizza, smashing through the wall and running over a female employee's foot.

Police did not identify the two drivers and say they were not injured. The pizzeria employee was hospitalized for foot injuries. Two other people inside the building were also taken to the hospital for observation.