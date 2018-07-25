Woman charged with disorderly conduct

DARIEN — Officers responded to a Nearwater Lane address after a report of a domestic incident on Sunday.

The suspect, later identified as Helen Bowtell, had thrown a vase and injured another party in the home, according to police. Upon arrival, the victim informed officers Bowtell was intoxicated and acting in an uncontrollable manner. The victim stated Bowtell had been acting angry and combative for most of the day, according to police.

Officers were told at one point during the day, Bowtell left the residence and returned with several bottles of wine. An argument ensued and the victim left the home in an effort to diffuse the situation. Bowtell chased the victim down the driveway as the victim left.

Upon the victim’s return, Bowtell came from her bedroom increasingly intoxicated and began shouting again, according to police. She then threw a vase which smashed on the floor. The vase broke, causing several cuts on the foot of another person in the house.

As officers began to escort Bowtell out of the residence, she became combative with officers and Darien EMS Post 53 staff. Due to her level of intoxication, Bowtell was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation.

While at the hospital, Bowtell was issued a misdemeanor summons charging her with disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear. She was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on July 23.

