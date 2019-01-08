Woman charged with giving alcohol to minors at birthday party

DARIEN — A 48-year-old Darien woman was arrested after allegedly giving alcohol to minors at a birthday party.

On Dec. 29 at 10:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Noroton Avenue on the report of underaged drinking occuring there.

When officers arrived, they met with an adult male who identified himself as the homeowner. From where they stood, officers could see a small building in the rear of the property. Inside the building, they saw what they believed to be minors and alcoholic beverages, police said.

When asked what was going on, the homeowner allegedly said it was his son’s birthday and he was having a party for him. He added that he had taken all the attendees’ car keys and told them they needed to get rides home, police said.

When officers said they needed to investigate to ensure the attendees’ safety, the homeowner allegedly became upset.

Upon entering the building, police saw numerous underage attendees and various alcoholic beverages, according to police.

Also in the building was Brooke Rizzo, the wife of the homeowner. Rizzo allegedly told police she had made arrangements to get everyone a ride home and that the parents of all attendees were aware.

However, according to police, several of the parents who responded to retrieve their children told officers they were unaware of alcohol being present at the gathering.

Rizzo was arrested and charged with delivering alcohol to a minor. She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 11.

